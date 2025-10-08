Bill to approve FBI agreement canceled from Friday’s council agenda

File PC: (2023) FBI

Bill 92, CD1 has been canceled from Friday’s council meeting agenda and will be referred back to committee according to Chair Alice L. Lee. Because of the cancellation of this bill, no testimony or deliberations will be accepted. No revised agenda will be posted, but Lee will announce this cancellation at the start of the meeting.

The purpose of Bill 92 is to authorize an intergovernmental agreement with the FBI for a Joint Terrorism Task Force. The bill passed first reading at the council’s Sept. 26 meeting with assurances that civil liberties would be protected and local control of county personnel and resources would be maintained by the County, as noted in the committee report.

Due to public concerns related to the bill, Lee stated that it seems reasonable to take a step back to further consider this bill.

For more information, please call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.