Maui News

Bill to approve FBI agreement canceled from Friday’s council agenda

October 8, 2025, 5:33 AM HST
* Updated October 8, 6:03 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File PC: (2023) FBI

Bill 92, CD1 has been canceled from Friday’s council meeting agenda and will be referred back to committee according to Chair Alice L. Lee. Because of the cancellation of this bill, no testimony or deliberations will be accepted. No revised agenda will be posted, but Lee will announce this cancellation at the start of the meeting.

The purpose of Bill 92 is to authorize an intergovernmental agreement with the FBI for a Joint Terrorism Task Force. The bill passed first reading at the council’s Sept. 26 meeting with assurances that civil liberties would be protected and local control of county personnel and resources would be maintained by the County, as noted in the committee report.

Due to public concerns related to the bill, Lee stated that it seems reasonable to take a step back to further consider this bill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago