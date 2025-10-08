Construction Industry of Maui raises nearly $65K for Maui County high school trade programs
The Construction Industry of Maui has announced that its annual golf tournament raised nearly $65,000 to support construction trade programs in Maui County high schools.
Held on Sept. 27 at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course, the event brought together 144 golfers, students and teachers from local high schools and numerous volunteers for a day of community spirit and support for the next generation of construction industry leaders.
Pace Supply Corp. served as the tournament’s Title Sponsor for the third consecutive year. Hawaiʻi Sales Manager Jeremy Hoenicke led the effort by driving community engagement and supporting local education initiatives. A full list of sponsors can be found below.
“We are thrilled by the outstanding participation in this year’s tournament,” said Kevin Keller, LEED AP, WMC and secretary of the Construction Industry of Maui. “Every team and sponsor do more than enjoy a day of golf—they play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of skilled construction professionals. Funds raised directly support high school programs that introduce students to careers in the construction trades, helping to build a strong, sustainable workforce for our community’s future.”
A portion of the proceeds will go toward vocational construction programs at high schools across Maui County. Schools will be invited to apply for funding through a formal application process announced on the Construction Industry of Maui website and by the Hawaiʻi Department of Education in March 2026. Funds will be distributed to programs that demonstrate the greatest need and ability to impact students’ education and career readiness in construction trades.
“Thanks to the success of this tournament, the planning process for the 4th Annual CIM Tournament in September 2026 has already commenced,” Keller said.
For more information about next year’s 4th Annual CIM Golf Tournament sponsorship or participation, email Jennifer.girard@swinerton.com.
Title Sponsor:
Pace Supply Corp.
Gold Sponsors:
- Alpha, Inc.
- Cherry Creek Windows & Doors/Marvin
- Hawthorne CAT
- Ikaika Construction
- Maui Plumbing
Silver Sponsors:
- 808 Flooring & Granite
- Arita Poulson General Contracting, LLC
- AWP Safety, Berlien & Co.
- Bonafide Trucking
- Bower Development
- Da Kine Paints
- Discovery Builders
- Dorvin D. Leis, Inc.
- Ferguson
- First Hawaiian Savings Bank
- Goodfellow Bros.
- Hawaiian Cement
- Honsador Lumber
- HPM Building Supply
- JJC Builders
- Kokua Realty
- Maselli Electric
- Nordic PCL
- PMG Hawaii
- Rider Levett Bucknall
- RVC Construction
- S&F Land Company (Central Maui Baseyard)
- Stone Source Hawaii
- Structural Concrete Bonding & Restoration, Inc.
- Swinerton
- Waste Pro Hawaii, LLC
- West Maui Construction, Inc.
- West Pac Wealth Partners