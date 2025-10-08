Gov. Green proclaims October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month

University of Hawai‘i Maui College students reviewing incident report results. The governor has declared October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. File photo

Governor Josh Green has declared October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Hawai‘i, underscoring the state’s commitment to identifying cyber threats and encouraging both residents and businesses to adopt safe online practices.

“In this increasingly interconnected world, it’s important for people and businesses to take concrete steps to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts,” Green said.

The Office of Enterprise Technology Services, the state’s information technology department, continues to lead efforts to safeguard state and citizen data. Earlier this year, the office launched the myHawaii Citizen Identity Initiative, a unified web portal that provides a secure and convenient way for residents to access government services.

Department of Accounting and General Services Director and Comptroller Keith Regan, whose department oversees the state’s technology office, said Hawai‘i residents can take simple actions to boost online safety.

“Small steps can make a big difference,” he said. “Strong passwords and a password manager, multifactor authentication and updated software are some key ways to stay safe from hackers.”

State Chief Information Officer Christine Sakuda noted the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the need for increased awareness.

“We’ve seen a major increase in AI over the last few years,” she said. “We hope people take some time to understand cybersecurity risks and how better to secure their data.”

Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Hawai‘i aligns with the national observance led by the US Department of Homeland Security, the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and industry partners. The campaign encourages individuals and organizations to strengthen cybersecurity practices at home, school, and work.

The state Department of Law Enforcement’s Office of Homeland Security coordinates planning and training to prevent and respond to cyber threats against government systems. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, through its Office of Consumer Protection, works to identify and combat online fraud targeting local residents.

Partner agencies in these efforts include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, and the National Cybersecurity Alliance. The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center also offers a free “Cybersecurity Toolkit” to help users build safer digital habits.

“The cybersecurity landscape keeps changing and, in tandem with the growing impact of AI, has created an urgent need for better education and protection strategies,” said State Chief Information Security Officer Vincent Hoang. “We’re hopeful that when people, businesses, and government work together, we can build a safer digital world.”