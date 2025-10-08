Maui Planning Commission to review proposed building height limit changes for Lahaina

A screen grab shows a portion of a cover page for the draft Lahaina National Historic Landmark District design standards for post-fire, single-family residential reconstruction. On Tuesday morning, the Maui Planning Commission will consider changing height limits from 30 to 35 feet in the district. PC: Brandis Sarich, Architect

The Maui Planning Commission will consider on Tuesday its recommendations on a bill to amend the West Maui Community Plan, increasing allowable building heights from 30 to 35 feet for new construction in the Lahaina National Historic Landmark District.

The measure would revise the community plan’s design policies for Lahaina town, which was nearly wiped out by the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Kalana Pakui Building. Public testimony will be accepted in person or online via Microsoft Teams: videoconferencing meeting ID 281 492 565 477 6; passcode 2SU66Cm6. Residents, business owners, and anyone invested in Lahaina’s rebuilding are strongly encouraged to participate, as the decision could shape the skyline and recovery strategy for years to come.

The bill allows exceptions for public and quasi-public structures destroyed in the fire—enabling them to be rebuilt to their previously approved height, even if that exceeds the new 35-foot maximum. Examples include churches such as Waiola Church, Hale Aloha and Lahaina Hongwanji Church, the historic Lahaina Courthouse, and other cultural or religious facilities that once stood taller than 35 feet.

The proposal by the Department of Planning responds to challenges that have surfaced in the rebuilding of fire-devastated Lahaina. The department notes, for example, that height limits have complicated plans for projects like the state-sponsored Front Street Apartments, a workforce housing effort proposed at 32 feet tall for up to 200 units affordable to residents earning up to 140% of area median income. Strict adherence to the old 30-foot cap would mean sacrificing higher housing density and opportunities for Lahaina families.

Height restrictions are present in both the Maui County Code and community plan — sometimes resulting in conflicts. The proposal aims to establish a consistent 35-foot limit across the National Historic Landmark District, except where zoning specifies a lower cap (such as 30 feet for single-family homes and duplexes in residential zones). For historic districts, the new ordinance aligns with existing zoning that allows up to two stories or 35 feet, except for single-family dwellings and duplexes, which remain at 30 feet.

The Maui County Cultural Resources Commission unanimously recommended approval of the revised bill after considering input on view planes, the risk of “monster homes,” and maintaining Lahaina’s historic character. Their review provided important perspective — especially clarifying that the new height limit would not apply to single-family homes and would minimize potential for a proliferation of taller structures.

The Planning Commission’s options include recommending approval as submitted by the Planning Department, suggesting amendments, denying the bill or deferring it for further research and consideration.

For more detail and to view zoning maps or supporting documents, visit the county’s Planning Department website or attend the session at 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Planning Conference Room in the Kalana Pakui Building, Wailuku.