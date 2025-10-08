Maui News

Online registration to be held Nov. 1-15 for PALS Winter Program

October 8, 2025, 8:10 AM HST
Online registration for Maui County’s Play and Learning Sessions Winter 2025 session will be from Nov. 1 through Nov. 15. File photo. PC: County of Maui

Online registration for the Play and Learning Sessions Winter 2025 session will be open from Nov. 1 to 15, 2025, according to the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The PALS winter session runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. It’s open to children ages 5 to 12.

PALS provides quality recreational activities designed to support a child’s physical, social, cultural and educational needs in a fun, safe and nurturing environment.

Registration is not on a first-come, first-served basis. PALS sites will be filled based upon first-, second- and third-choice selections identified in registration. Applicants not receiving a confirmed site spot through the registration process will be placed on a waitlist for their first-choice selection.

Visit the PALS website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/PALS and sign up for PALS program alerts or, for more information, call the Parks Department PALS office at 808-270-7404.

