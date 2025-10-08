Maui Business

Ujjawal Khatkar appointed food and beverage director of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

October 8, 2025, 5:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Ujjawal Khatkar headshot. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi)

Ujjawal Khatkar has been named food and beverage director of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, overseeing all food and beverage operations for the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond resort, including the newly designed Osteria Mozza Lānaʻi, opening Nov. 1, 2025.

Khatkar joins the resort from Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, where his creativity and leadership helped shape some of their most memorable guest experiences, including transforming its bar, “The Library,” into a sought-after local venue. His Four Seasons journey began in 2013 at Four Seasons Hotel Doha as an assistant server. Since then, he has held roles at various properties at Kuwait, Toronto and Whistler properties within the brand’s portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome Ujj to Lānaʻi,” said Juan Leonis, resort manager of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. “His focus on guest satisfaction and standards of excellence are a true reflection of his passion for hospitality. Creativity combined with keen management skills are sure to help him deliver innovative experiences at the resort.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following his attendance at IHM, Chandigarh, Khatkar earned his master’s degree from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management.

Outside of work, Khatkar enjoys exploring mountains, tending his garden, reading and spending time with family. He looks forward to discovering Lānaʻi’s unique landscapes and island activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago