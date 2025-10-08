Ujjawal Khatkar appointed food and beverage director of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Ujjawal Khatkar headshot. (Courtesy: Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi)

Ujjawal Khatkar has been named food and beverage director of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, overseeing all food and beverage operations for the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond resort, including the newly designed Osteria Mozza Lānaʻi, opening Nov. 1, 2025.

Khatkar joins the resort from Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, where his creativity and leadership helped shape some of their most memorable guest experiences, including transforming its bar, “The Library,” into a sought-after local venue. His Four Seasons journey began in 2013 at Four Seasons Hotel Doha as an assistant server. Since then, he has held roles at various properties at Kuwait, Toronto and Whistler properties within the brand’s portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome Ujj to Lānaʻi,” said Juan Leonis, resort manager of Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi. “His focus on guest satisfaction and standards of excellence are a true reflection of his passion for hospitality. Creativity combined with keen management skills are sure to help him deliver innovative experiences at the resort.”

Following his attendance at IHM, Chandigarh, Khatkar earned his master’s degree from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management.

Outside of work, Khatkar enjoys exploring mountains, tending his garden, reading and spending time with family. He looks forward to discovering Lānaʻi’s unique landscapes and island activities.