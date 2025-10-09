Aloha Amplified invites submissions for the Lahaina Time Capsule

During Aloha Amplified’s inaugural Lights for Lahaina event on Sept. 6, hundreds of people shared messages of hope, love and renewal that lit up the night in remembrance and healing. Now, messages can be carried into the future as part of the Lahaina Time Capsule. (PC: Aloha Amplified)

Aloha Amplified, Inc., a Hawaiʻi-based nonprofit organization, is now accepting online submissions for the Lahaina Time Capsule, a community legacy project that will preserve messages, photos and reflections to be opened on Aug. 8, 2043 — 20 years after Lahaina’s path to recovery began following the 2023 wildfire.

The initiative was first introduced during the Lights for Lahaina & Light March event on Sept. 6 at Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, where attendees were invited to handwrite letters and share messages for Lahaina’s future. Those who could not attend can still take part by submitting their entries online at LightsforLahaina.org/timecapsule.

Participants are invited to share a message, photo, drawing, poem or brief audio or video recording. All submissions will remain confidential and will be digitized and preserved in a waterproof, archival-grade stainless-steel capsule.

Submissions are open through Dec. 31, 2025. For more information and to upload a message, visit www.LightsforLahaina.org/timecapsule. The capsule will be buried in January 2026 on the grounds of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Lahaina.

Lahaina Time Capsule informational. (Courtesy: Aloha Amplified)

“This project offers a meaningful way for both those in Lahaina, throughout Hawaiʻi, and around the world who carry Lahaina in their hearts to express what this place means to them,” said Linn Nishikawa, board president of Aloha Amplified, Inc. “It’s an opportunity to speak to the future—to remind generations to come of the strength, aloha and resilience that define this community.”

The Lahaina Time Capsule serves as a bridge across generations, ensuring that the voices and hopes of today will be heard by the community of tomorrow. Contributors may also choose to receive their messages back when the capsule is opened in 2043, joining friends, family and future residents in remembering this moment in history.

The Lahaina Time Capsule is a project of Aloha Amplified, Inc., a Maui-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting stories and strengthening community resilience. Learn more at www.AlohaAmplified.org.