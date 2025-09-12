Light for Lahaina brings healing and hope to the heart of Lahaina

Volunteers placed lanterns decorated with keiki artwork. (PC: Lights for Lahaina)

More than 870 people filled the historic grounds of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church on Sept. 6 for the inaugural Lights for Lahaina, a free, community-shaped event of reflection, healing and resilience. The event was presented by Aloha Amplified, Inc. in collaboration with Mālama Maui ʻOhana Foundation and the community.

Under the full Harvest Moon, church grounds came alive with keiki artwork, lantern decorating, traditional lomi lomi, hā moments and cultural storytelling that added to the healing spirit of the evening. Community information booths representing more than 16 nonprofits and organizations also offered resources to support rebuilding, resilience and care for Maui’s ʻohana.

The Light March became the centerpiece of the gathering, drawing more than 350 participants who were transported by Polynesian Adventure Tours to Puʻunoa Beach. From there, the community walked together back to the church, passing historic sites along the way. Thousands of lanterns and solar lights lit the shoreline and seawall, where volunteers — including many impacted by the 2023 wildfire — placed lights during a moment of silence before voices rose together in “Hawai‘i Aloha.”

Hundreds of participants walked together through Lahaina in the Light March. (PC: Lights for Lahaina)

“When we walk side by side, chant, sing, and carry the light forward, it affirms that Lahaina’s spirit cannot be extinguished,” said Wilmont Kamaunu Kahaiali‘i, cultural practitioner and Aloha Amplified board member, who guided the march. “Each lantern was more than just light — it was a prayer, a story and a promise shining against the darkness. Together, we honored what was lost and illuminated the hope of what will rise again.”

Throughout the night, mele, hula and storytelling lifted spirits and reminded attendees of Lahaina’s strength. Original songs from local artists, heartfelt messages from Lahaina leaders, and performances by keiki and kūpuna alike created a sense of togetherness that went beyond entertainment. As one participant shared, “The music carried our grief, but it also carried our hope.”























Two of the activities offered during the event are continuing opportunities for Maui’s ‘ohana to participate in.

The Lahaina Time Capsule invites community members of all ages to share letters, poems, drawings or reflections that will be preserved and sealed until 2043, the 20th anniversary of the wildfire. These contributions will serve as a gift to future generations, capturing the voices, hopes and memories of today’s Lahaina.

The Keiki of Lahaina: My Wish for Lahaina project encourages children to express their dreams for the town through art and writing. Their submissions — whether about rebuilding, caring for the land and ocean or imagining Lahaina’s future — will be featured in a special online tribute this December.



Submissions for both the Lahaina Time Capsule and Keiki of Lahaina: My Wish For Lahaina are still being accepted through Sept. 30 at LightsforLahaina.org.

A video recap of Lights for Lahaina 2025 can be viewed below.