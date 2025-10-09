Federal policy changes, funding cuts set for discussion during Senate panels’ briefing

Legislative Courtyard. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate committees on Judiciary and Agriculture and Environment will hold an informational briefing next week to assess the impact of recent federal policy changes, tariffs, and funding cuts on Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry and food production, a topic of critical concern for food security in Maui County following the August 2023 wildfires.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. It is part of a series of briefings on the rule of law and how federal decisions are impacting the state. To view the meeting notice, click here.

Sens. Karl Rhoads (left) and Mike Gabbard will chair Oct. 16 informational briefings on the impacts of changing federal policies and budget cuts. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

“Hawaiʻi’s agriculture and food industries are externally dependent and could see serious impacts from federal decisions,” said Sen. Karl Rhoads, chair of the Committee on Judiciary. “The Judiciary Committee is looking to hear from industry and department experts in agriculture and biosecurity for a clearer understanding of the local impacts from the administration’s recent policy changes.”

Federal funding and policy directly affect Maui County farmers and ranchers, including those Upcountry and West Maui recovering from the 2023 wildfire disaster. Also, recent reports from organizations like the Hawaiʻi Foodbank have highlighted the threat of federal cuts to key nutrition programs, which would directly impact food distribution for families in need across Maui Nui.

“Alongside the Judiciary Committee, our goal is to ensure that local farmers, ranchers, and the agricultural community have an opportunity to discuss on-the-ground effects of the changes we are continuing to see federally,” said Senator Mike Gabbard, chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Environment. “From increased costs due to tariffs, to uncertainty around federal support, these impacts are immediate. We need to listen, understand, and advocate for policies that strengthen Hawai‘i’s food security and protect our agricultural future.”

The agenda includes presentations from several statewide agricultural organizations, which regularly coordinate with Maui County groups on policy and advocacy. Hunter Heaivilin, Advocacy Director for the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United, is scheduled to present. HFUU has a strong presence in Maui County, with six local chapters and a history of working to connect farmers with federal and private funding for disaster recovery and long-term sustainability. Maui County is home to the first county-level Department of Agriculture in the state, which is working to develop a sustainable regional agricultural system.

Other presenters scheduled for the briefing are Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau; Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Agriculture & Biosecurity; Amanda Shaw, director of Food Systems at the Oʻahu Resource Conservation & Development Council; Suzanne Shriner, administrator of the Synergistic Hawaii Agriculture Council; and Amy Miller, president and chief executive officer of the Hawaiʻi Foodbank. (The presentations are expected to take about 40 minutes, with questions from committee members limited to about five minutes each.)

The briefing is open to the public and will be held in Conference Room 016 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol at 415 South Beretania St. in Honolulu. The meeting will also be accessible via videoconference.

For those needing accommodations, contact the committee clerk at 808-587-7211 or email JDCCommittee@capitol.hawaii.gov. Photo identification is required for entry into the State Capitol building.