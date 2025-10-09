Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season starts

Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season begins. PC: DLNR

Hunters are invited to apply online for the 2026 Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season starting Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

The Lānaʻi axis deer season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing. Hunters can check lottery results online at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife or Go Hunt,Hawai‘i websites. The deadline for submitting applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Standby hunting opportunities for the general rifle season may be offered and are dependent on application levels. Lower than anticipated application levels for the archery and general rifle seasons may result in one or more draws, or in weekends being eliminated.

Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season begins. PC: DLNR

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To apply, go to the Forestry and Wildlife website at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

For additional information and hunt details, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/10/2026-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement.pdf or call:

O‘ahu: 808-587-0166

Maui: 808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 808-974-4221

Moloka‘i: 808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433

Lāna‘i: 808-565-7916