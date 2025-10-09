New EV chargers added at Daniel K. Inouye Airport

Twenty new public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are located at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, international parking structure ground level. (Photo Credit: HDOT)

Twenty new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations were recently installed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu. The project marked the 36th project completed between the company Sustainability Partners and the Hawai’i Department of Transportation. EV charging stations are part of Hawai’i’s goal to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2045.

“This project showcases the powerful impact of infrastructure as a service on advancing needed EV infrastructure,” Arnold Albiar, managing partner at Sustainability Partners in Hawai’i, said in an announcement this week. “We are proud to support HDOT’s mission, ensuring Hawai’i is equipped to lead the way in clean transportation. These new chargers are an important step toward a healthier, zero-emission future for our communities.”

Sustainability Partners holds the state contract for fleet electrification and associated charging initiatives and is actively working with HDOT to develop over 35 additional public-facing chargers across the state. According to HDOT, the total cost for this project, including the chargers and installation, was $539,000.

“Adding 20 new EV charging stations at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport demonstrates our commitment to build a sustainable transportation network and expand the EV infrastructure, making clean mobility more accessible to this well-traveled airport,” said Oʻahu Airport Director Malcom Smith.

Located in the airport’s international parking structure, the EV chargers are available 24 hours a day on a first-come, first-served, pay-per-use basis.

Photo of the new EV charging stations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. (Photo credit: HDOT)

The chargers are equipped with OpConnect Level 2 chargers that use standard J1772 connectors, also known as a J plug or Type 1 connector.

Charging rates vary from $0.44 per kWh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $0.57 per kWh from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Payments are made through the OpConnect mobile app by scanning a QR code at the station. Vehicles using the designated EV stalls must be plugged in while parked, and standard airport parking rates apply.