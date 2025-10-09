USPS seeking temporary holiday help on Maui

The US Postal Service is already gearing up for an expected holiday season. It’s seeking 80 temporary workers throughout Hawaiʻi, including 14 on Maui. Photo Courtesy: USPS

The US Postal Service is gearing up for the busy holiday season by seeking to fill nearly 80 temporary “holiday clerk and carrier assistants” positions throughout Hawaiʻi, including 14 openings at the Kahului and Lahaina post offices. The temporary assignments are scheduled to run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 26.

Holiday clerk assistant duties primarily involve sorting and distributing mail and packages. The pay for these temporary positions is $20.59 per hour, plus a cost-of-living allowance. Positions are posted online beginning Friday.

The Postal Service is encouraging interested applicants to apply online and will also be participating in several job and hiring fairs in October. Applications are accepted at www.usps.com/careers. To search for the available holiday positions, applicants should go to the website, select “How to apply” in the upper right corner, scroll to the new application section and click “apply on USPS Careers,” select “United States” and “Hawaii,” and then enter the keyword “holiday” to see available positions and locations.

USPS is Hiring for the Holidays; Seeking Holiday Clerk Assistants throughout Hawai’i

Job fair and hiring events

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Postal Service will be present at two job fairs this month to provide information about the temporary holiday positions, as well as regular openings, and to help attendees set up a career profile and apply.

The fairs are:

Fall Resource Fair: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku.

4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St., Wailuku. Pacific Media Group Job Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer.