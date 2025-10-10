Hawai‘i Farm Project promotes Jayci Corwin to director, experiences

Hawai‘i Farm Project has promoted Jayci Corwin to director, experiences, to oversee tours and visitor experiences of all its brands. Photo credit: Aubrey Hord, Hawai‘i Farm Project

Jayci Corwin, formerly operations manager for Maui Pineapple Tour, has been promoted to the newly created role of director, experiences for Hawai‘i Farm Project.

In this position, Corwin will oversee the tours and visitor experiences for all of Hawai‘i Farm Project’s brands, including Maui Pineapple Tour, Maui Chocolate Tour, Maui Farm Events and Lahaina Honey Company.

Corwin has been with the company for seven years, joining Maui Pineapple Tour in 2018. She has been credited with the growth of the tour, which highlights Hawai‘i’s last working pineapple farm, and was instrumental in launching new offerings such as The Planting Experience and Farm & Feast Experience, as well as elevating the company’s tour guide training programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Jayci’s seven years of dedication and innovation have been instrumental to the success of Maui Pineapple Tour, and we’re excited for her to bring that same passion and expertise to the rest of our brands,” said John White, chief executive officer of Hawai‘i Farm Project.

Corwin expressed optimism about her expanded role. “It has been such an incredible journey helping Maui Pineapple Tour evolve throughout the years,” she said. “I’m excited to continue collaborating with our amazing team and community partners while enhancing the guest experience across all our tours and events.”

Prior to joining Maui Pineapple Tour, Corwin worked as a recreation therapist at several medical centers and hospitals on Maui and in Oklahoma. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in therapeutic recreation/recreation therapy from Oklahoma State University.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the Hawai‘i Farm Project, visit its website here.