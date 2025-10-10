Outrigger Honua Kai Resort & Spa partners with Event Network

PC: Honua Kai Resort & Spa

Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced a new partnership between Outrigger Honua Kai Resort & Spa and Event Network, the leading operator of experiential retail in cultural and leisure destinations across North America.

Through this collaboration, Event Network will serve as the official retail operator at Outrigger Honua Kai, introducing a curated marketplace that celebrates Maui’s rich culture and culinary spirit while offering convenience, quality and connection for guests.

The reimagined Hokulani Market elevates the on-property experience with a vibrant mix of fresh and local offerings — from Starbucks fresh-brewed coffee and specialty beverages to made-to-order smoothies and grab-and-go selections such as pastries, panini sandwiches, quiche, salads and pastas. Guests will also discover artisan gifts, premium resort apparel, sundries and locally crafted goods, reflecting the beauty and craftsmanship of Hawai‘i.

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Hokulani Market serves as a lively gathering place, part café and part boutique, designed to enrich every guest’s stay – whether they’re beginning their morning with a fresh brew or finding a meaningful keepsake to take home.

“Our goal at Outrigger Honua Kai is to continually elevate how guests experience Maui — through food, culture and authentic connection,” said Ryan Kelly, general manager of Outrigger Honua Kai Resort & Spa. “Partnering with Event Network allows us to create a retail experience that truly embodies the spirit of aloha. Hokulani Market isn’t just a place to shop — it’s an invitation to slow down, taste and discover the essence of this incredible island.”

This partnership is part of Outrigger’s broader commitment to “Elevation” — enhancing each resort experience across its global portfolio through thoughtful design, exceptional partnerships and local storytelling. By bringing Event Network’s world-class expertise in experiential retail to Outrigger Honua Kai, Outrigger continues its mission to create immersive, place-based moments that deepen guests’ connection to the destination.