Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed through Tuesday; distance learning to continue

October 10, 2025, 4:09 PM HST
Pāʻia Elementary School cleanup efforts following the Holomua Fire.

Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 14. The closure comes in the wake of the Holomua brush fire first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area long Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.

Environmental clean-up efforts on campus due the recent fire have been completed. In consultation with the state Department of Health, HIDOE is conducting wipe testing on campus and ash testing off-site to detect possible heavy metals. During this time, distance learning for students will continue.

