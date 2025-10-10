Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed through Tuesday; distance learning to continue
Pāʻia Elementary School will remain closed through Tuesday, Oct. 14. The closure comes in the wake of the Holomua brush fire first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area long Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia.
Environmental clean-up efforts on campus due the recent fire have been completed. In consultation with the state Department of Health, HIDOE is conducting wipe testing on campus and ash testing off-site to detect possible heavy metals. During this time, distance learning for students will continue.