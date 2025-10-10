Volunteers sought for Baldwin Beach dune restoration project

An aerial photo shows the Kapukaʻulua Dune Restoration Project site on Maui’s north shore. PC: Maui County

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant Program, is inviting the community to help plant native coastal species at Baldwin Beach from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

Volunteers asked to gather at Lower Pāʻia Park before proceeding to the planting area. The effort is part of the Kapukaʻulua Dune Restoration Project. It focuses on the shoreline between Lower Pāʻia Park and Wawau Point, also known as Baby Beach.

Volunteers will help plant 750 native coastal plants, including pōhuehue vine, ʻakiʻaki grass and ʻākulikuli. The project’s aim is to reduce erosion, improve habitat for native wildlife and enhance shoreline resilience against the impacts of sea-level rise.

Dunes are critical natural barriers, serving to trap windblown sand, provide habitat for coastal species and buffer inland areas from storm waves and flooding. Their ability to migrate landward over time also helps maintain their protective function as sea levels rise.

“Healthy dunes help protect our parks, wildlife and coastal communities from the impacts of erosion and sea level rise,” said Jenna Spellman, a County nursery worker. “This event is a chance for people to be part of that recovery and help protect one of Maui’s most dynamic shorelines.”

The Kapukaʻulua Dune Restoration Project has received funding support from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund. The restoration work aligns with the long-term plan outlined in the Baldwin Beach Park Master Plan. It identified seven restoration zones with site-specific strategies for ongoing conservation.

Gloves, tools and a water refill station will be provided for all participants. Those attending are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, a hat and a garden trowel if they have one.

For more project information, visit here. General information about the county department is available on its website.