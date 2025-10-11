Central Maui, Upcountry, Pāʻia-Haʻikū community budget meetings scheduled next week

Kīhei budget meeting 2024. (Courtesy: County of Maui)

Community budget meetings are scheduled next week in Central Maui, Upcountry and Pāʻia-Haʻikū for residents to share their priorities and provide input on the county budget for Fiscal Year 2027, which begins July 1, 2026.

The meetings are among eight community budget meetings hosted by Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration throughout Maui County.

Upcoming community budget meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. as follows:

Central Maui – Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku Upcountry – Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani

– Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani Pā ʻ ia-Ha ʻ ik ū – Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Pāʻia Community Center.

– Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Pāʻia Community Center. Molokaʻi – Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings. Budget requests also may be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can view the meetings on the County of Maui Facebook page. No account is required.

Budget meetings were held last month on Lānaʻi and in West Maui, South Maui and East Maui – Hāna.