Green waste recycling facility to provide Maui compost

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost, LLC has opened its new green waste and clean wood pallet recycling facility, offering Maui residents and businesses a sustainable alternative to landfilling. The Waikapū facility is the largest operation of its kind on the island, turning organic materials into compost, mulch, topsoil and other products for local use.

“This is a win-win solution for Maui residents, local businesses, and the environment,” said manager Jenny Sullivan. “We’re committed to keeping green waste and wood pallets out of the landfill and transforming them into materials that support landscaping, agriculture, and construction.”

Hawaiʻi Organics Compost will accept commercial and residential green waste, along with clean wood pallets, but only source-separated items will be allowed. The facility has an extensive screening system to prevent hazardous or undesirable materials from entering the process. Items such as food waste, trash, metal, treated or painted lumber, plastics and rocks are prohibited.

The facility opened on Sept. 2, 2025, at the junction of Ku’ihelani and Honoapi’ilani Highways, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Large container bins will be available for pick-up at residential and work sites, with delivery and collection services provided by HOC.

Accepted materials, including tree trimmings, leaves, branches, logs, stumps, garden clippings, roots without soil, sod, and unpainted lumber, will be processed on-island into consumer-ready products such as sustainable firewood, erosion control materials, and customized compost blends. Bags of compost will also be available for purchase, with delivery offered for larger orders.

“Recycling is the process of converting waste materials into reusable products,” Sullivan said. “At HOC, we make items that are useful and help our island. We turn green waste into rich, sustainable soil products that keep Maui clean and green.”

With the mission of “Let’s Grow a Greener Hawai’i Together,” HOC aims to close the loop on green waste and provide Maui with a local source for premium compost, mulch, and other recycled products, supporting the island’s environmental sustainability and resource independence.

For more information, visit hawaiiorganicscompost.com or call 808-269-8064.