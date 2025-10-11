Maui Surf Forecast for October 12, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:44 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:34 AM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small short- to medium-period north-northeast swell will fade overnight as the current small northwest swell increases slightly. Long-period forerunners of a new northwest (320 deg) swell will build on Sunday, and surf should peak Monday and Tuesday at High Surf Advisory levels for most north and west shores from Kauai to Maui. Surf will gradually decline Thursday and Friday.

Small inconsistent southwest swell will decline by Monday, with tiny background swell prevailing through the rest of the week.

Along east facing shores, the small north-northeast swell will fade overnight, but a slight increase to near seasonal normal is expected tonight into Monday as medium-period easterly swell from a distant tropical cyclone moves across the area. East shore surf will be small Tuesday, then increase and become rough during the second part of the week as trade winds build.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.