OHA seeks input on 15-year strategic plan update

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board of Trustees is updating its strategic plan, and has called on beneficiaries and the community to share feedback before Monday’s deadline.

The board’s Ad Hoc Committee created the community survey to collect information to assist trustees in reassessing the 15-year strategic plan, now in its sixth year. The plan is named “Mana i Mauli Ola,” or “MiMO.”

Survey results will be used to align the plan with the community’s priorities moving forward. Trustees emphasize that the reassessment process will remain transparent, participatory and grounded in the voices of those the plan serves.

The OHA Strategic Plan includes three foundations:

‘ohana (family)

mo‘omeheu (culture)

‘āina (land and water)

OHA says these foundations have the power to affect the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. They are woven into OHA’s plans to affect change in the areas of education, health, housing and economic resilience.

The Community Input Survey will close on Monday, Oct. 13 at noon. To take the survey, click here.