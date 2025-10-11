Maui News

OHA seeks input on 15-year strategic plan update

October 11, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs is seeking a nonprofit to administer a program.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board of Trustees is updating its strategic plan, and has called on beneficiaries and the community to share feedback before Monday’s deadline.

The board’s Ad Hoc Committee created the community survey to collect information to assist trustees in reassessing the 15-year strategic plan, now in its sixth year. The plan is named “Mana i Mauli Ola,” or “MiMO.”

Survey results will be used to align the plan with the community’s priorities moving forward. Trustees emphasize that the reassessment process will remain transparent, participatory and grounded in the voices of those the plan serves.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The OHA Strategic Plan includes three foundations:

  • ‘ohana (family)
  • mo‘omeheu (culture)
  • ‘āina (land and water)

OHA says these foundations have the power to affect the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians. They are woven into OHA’s plans to affect change in the areas of education, health, housing and economic resilience.

The Community Input Survey will close on Monday, Oct. 13 at noon. To take the survey, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 2 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago