Public invited to learn ’10 healthy habits for your brain’ at next Kīhei Rotary meeting

Calvin Hara headshot. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea)

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, Calvin Hara, community educator of the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter and member of the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Rotary Action Group, will present “10 Healthy Habits for Your Brain” at the public meeting of the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea.

Hara’s list of healthy living tips for the brain and body stems from industry knowledge and personal experience. This includes three decades of senior care management in California and Hawaiʻi, and being a family caregiver to his mother and uncle.

Hara is currently a member of the Alzheimer’s/Dementia Rotary Action Group and volunteers with the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, serving as a community educator and chair of the public policy and advocacy committee.

The presentation will take place at Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Moʻi Place, Kīhei, Hawaii 96753. Social time and a light lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome.