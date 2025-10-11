Sacred Hearts School to host Fall Festival celebrating resilience and community

Sacred Hearts School students stand together at their playground, embodying the spirit of resilience and community that has sustained the school following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires. Photo credit: J. Anthony Martinez Photography

Sacred Hearts School hosts its Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2530 Kekaʻa Drive, the school’s temporary campus in Kā‘anapali, Maui. The special one-day event transforms the annual school fair into a celebration of the journey of H.E.A.R.T.S. and resilience, with proceeds benefiting the school’s H.E.A.R.T.S. of Resilience Campaign.

“The Fall Festival presents an opportunity to support a cause that is important to all of us,” said Principal Tonata Lolesio. “This event will help raise funds and spread awareness for our H.E.A.R.T.S. of Resilience Campaign, which focuses on rebuilding our Lahaina campus and providing assistance for our Tuition Assistance Fund.”

The campaign honors the school’s remarkable recovery following the 2023 Maui wildfires that impacted more than half of the institution. Just three weeks after the disaster, faculty and staff welcomed families and children to a makeshift school, ultimately serving 220 families with free tuition, meals, supplies and resources.

“We provided lifelines for 220 families, made possible by the generosity of extraordinary individuals, organizations, and foundations who recognized the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff,” Lolesio said.

The Festival will feature an Open House from 12 to 2 p.m., allowing the community to meet the dedicated teachers who adapted to temporary setups and eventually transitioned to temporary classrooms in Kā‘anapali.

Attendees can enjoy delicious local foods, including Lahaina favorites such as chow fun, corned beef lau lau, Nagasako spam musubi, tamales, and Sr. Antoinette’s famous peanut butter fudge. The Kountry Kitchen will offer tasty baked goods and beautiful plants symbolizing new beginnings.

“Our entertainment lineup will showcase performances by the Filipino Catholic Club, Tongan Ministry, and the Ballet and Hula Clubs from Sacred Hearts School,” said Jolynn Smythe, House System Events Coordinator.

Principal Lolesio compared the festival to the School Bazaar, an event that traditionally brought together the school, parish, and entire community for a weekend of joy and connection. “It was more than just an event; it was a celebration of our traditions and our hopes for the future. In challenging times, we come together to uphold the values of selfless service and aloha that start at home,” she said.