Staff positions open for Hawaiʻi House of Representatives 2026 Legislative Session

File: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives. Courtesy photo

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives is inviting applications for temporary staff positions for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Session, offering residents the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in state government and public service.

Positions available include legislative aide, committee clerk/researcher, program budget analyst, data-entry clerk, receptionist, service aide, support staff for remote hearings, legislative attorney and more.

Session staff positions are temporary and typically span from December or January through May, with salary ranges dependent on the specific position and relevant experience. The hiring process will take place in November and December. Comprehensive benefits such as health, prescription drug, dental and vision insurance are available.

No prior legislative experience is required, and the House encourages applications from individuals of all backgrounds. To learn more about these open positions, visit https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hjobs.aspx.

Interested applicants may submit their resume with a cover letter indicating the desired position(s) to:

resume@capitol.hawaii.gov

or mail to:

HOUSE CHIEF CLERK’S OFFICE

Attn: Resume

415 South Beretania St., Room 027

Honolulu, HI 96813