Azeka brings back spooky favorites, from South Shore Haunted House to Trunk or Treat

Azeka Shopping Center announces the return of the South Shore Haunted House, open Oct. 24, 25, 29, 30 and Halloween night (Oct. 31) starting at 6 p.m. at Azeka Makai near Nalu’s South Shore Grill.

Admission is $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Pacific Cancer Foundation Children’s Fund. The popular haunted attraction drew large crowds last year and promises another season of spooky fun for those who dare.

Other Halloween happenings include the Kīhei 4th Friday Town Party on Oct. 24 at Azeka Mauka from 6 to 9 p.m., which features the annual Keiki Costume Contest beginning at 7 p.m., along with live music, food trucks, crafts and plenty of local shopping.

Trunk or Treat takes place Halloween night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Azeka Makai parking lot. Entertainment will include a Ka‘iana Chief of War exhibit, a Wednesday Addams Family exhibit, face painting, a bubble machine, food tents and more.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Presented in partnership with Nalu’s South Shore Grill and Street Bikers United Maui Chapter, children of all ages to are encouraged to dress up and trick-or-treat from trunk to trunk of Maui Classic Cruisers, Valley Isle Vee Dubz and the Nalu’s race car.

For more information about the events visit the Azeka Shopping Center website, or on Facebook and Instagram at @AzekaMaui.