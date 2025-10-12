Lahaina Cannery to host annual Halloween Spooktacular family event

File (2014): Halloween festivities at Lahaina Cannery Mall. Courtesy photo

Lahaina Cannery is bringing back its annual Halloween Spooktacular with frightfully fun festivities on Friday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The free, family-friendly celebration will transform the center into a Halloween wonderland with keiki crafts, balloon twisting, face painting and center-wide trick-or-treating. Guests can also meet “Maui & Moana” for festive photo opportunities and stop by Cymz Sweet Kre8tions for treats like Da Hawaiian Chantilly tartlets, mini cupcakes, Oreo truffles, Kookeez (ube, snickerdoodles, red velvet Oreo) and Lilikoi macarons.

The highlight of the evening is the costume contest, with categories for 0-2 years, 3-5 years, 6-10 years and family groups. Contestants will compete for prizes, and the grand prize winner will receive two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines. Contest registration runs from 4 to 5 p.m.

Event flyer. (Courtesy: Lahaina Cannery)

“Halloween at Lahaina Cannery has become such a fun community tradition,” said Lynn Okamoto, general manager of Lahaina Cannery. “We’re excited to welcome families back again this year and grateful to Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines for helping us offer such an amazing grand prize.”

In addition to holiday events, Lahaina Cannery hosts weekly cultural programs for the community, including cultural crafts on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m., hula lessons on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. and hula shows on Sundays at 1 p.m. The Lahaina Arts Society also holds its weekend art fair every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks, where visitors can view and purchase original art including paintings, ceramics, photography, glasswork, jewelry and more.

For food options, guests can visit Maui’s only indoor food truck destination, the Dining Lot, located inside Lahaina Cannery. Local food trucks include Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Bistro Gourmandise, Sergio’s Cantina and Ganotisi’s Pacific Rim Cuisine.

Guests are also invited to explore other shops and restaurants at Lahaina Cannery, including ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, Fork & Salad, Lahaina Printsellers, HIC Surf, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s Lahaina, Long Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry and T-Shirt Factory.