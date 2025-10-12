Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 13, 2025

October 12, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES BEGINNING MONDAY 6 AM
HST, , 










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
9-12
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

                            Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:39 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




Long period forerunners from an approaching northwest swell reached the offshore 51001 and 51101 buoys late this morning. This has a moderate size, long period swell reaching Kauai and Oahu this evening, Maui around Midnight Monday. Swell will fill in around all islands during the overnight hours and produce advisory level surf along many north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands by late Monday morning. A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon to account for over double head high surf that should peak along many north and west-facing shores early Tuesday. Surf will begin to gradually fall from Tuesday night through Thursday. 


A series of very small, medium period southern swell impulses coming from a couple of fast-moving southern gales passing south of New Zealand will pass through this week. 


East-facing shore wind wave chop will be small the next couple of days. More rough surf will occur later this week as trades build over and upwind of the islands . 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
