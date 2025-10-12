Rep. Tokuda set to hold a statewide telephone town hall on Oct. 16

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda will hold a statewide telephone town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She will take live questions from participants and address concerns about the federal government shutdown (if still ongoing), the impacts of federal funding cuts, and other pressing issues impacting Hawai‘i residents.

Individuals who are interested in joining are encouraged to RSVP to be added to the list of phone numbers that are automatically called at the start of the event. If participants are not contacted, they can call the event directly by dialing 833-946-1568. They can also visit Rep. Tokuda’s Facebook page to listen to the telephone town hall.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the Events section on Tokuda’s website at tokuda.house.gov or call her Hawaiʻi office at 808-746-6220.