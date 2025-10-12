Teddi Waller joins MEO Board of Directors

Teddi Waller headshot. (Courtesy: MEO)

Theda “Teddi” Waller has joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Board of Directors, representing the resident sector.

MEO has a 21-member tri-partite board with seven members each representing the residents and clients, businesses and government. The board sets policy and approves budgets for the 60-year-old nonprofit agency, which assisted 30,500 households on Maui (including East Maui), Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi in fiscal year 2024 and has a staff of more than 250 on the three islands.

Her appointment to the board was approved on July 24.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Waller is a retiree, having worked for many years at Liberty House, the predecessor to Macy’s. Currently, she is the treasurer for the Lahaina Honolua Senior Club and has been a member of the Kahana Canoe Club.

She replaces longtime board member Arleen Gerbig, who served for 10 years on the board. Gerbig was president of the Lahaina Honolua Senior Citizens Club for many years following the passing of the influential Mae Fujiwara and kept the club together following the August 2023 wildfires. Gerbig was the board secretary for several years and was MEO Volunteer of the Year and Kupuna Advocate of the Year in 2021.