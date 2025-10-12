UH Mānoa’s global impact secures top 2% ranking spot worldwide. PC: University of Hawai’i

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranks in the top 2% out of all colleges and universities worldwide, according to the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings released on Oct. 9. The recognition highlights UH Mānoa’s strength in academic quality, research productivity and other key measures of excellence.

This recognition positions UH’s flagship campus as the No. 63 ranked university in the country. Globally, the university stands in the No. 251–300 tier, an exceptional achievement considering there are more than 25,000 higher education institutions worldwide (top 500 qualifies as the world’s top 2%).

“Earning a place among the world’s top universities reflects the depth of talent and collaboration across our campus,” UH Mānoa Interim Provost Vassilis L. Syrmos said. “Our faculty, students and staff are advancing discoveries that matter locally and globally, and these rankings affirm the impact of that work. What truly sets UH Mānoa apart is our ability to merge world-class research with the perspectives and values of Hawaiʻi and the Pacific.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Times Higher Education, which produces these rankings annually, is one of the leading international university rankings organizations. To qualify for these rankings, Times Higher Education first determined the top 171 U.S. universities and top 2,191 universities worldwide.

Rankings criteria

Times Higher Education evaluated 17 indicators in its rankings:

Teaching (the learning environment): 29.5% (teaching reputation: 15%, staff-to-student ratio: 4.5%, doctorate-to-bachelor’s ratio: 2%, doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio: 5.5% and institutional income: 2.5%)

Research environment: 29% (research reputation: 18%, research income: 5.5% and research productivity: 5.5%)

Research quality: 30% (citation impact: 15%, research strength: 5%, research excellence: 5% and research influence: 5%)

International outlook: 7.5% (proportion of international students: 2.5%, proportion of international staff: 2.5% and international collaboration: 2.5%)

Industry: 4% (industry income: 2% and patents: 2%)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other rankings

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

UH Mānoa also received these notable rankings:

For more information on rankings, see the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.