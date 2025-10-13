Director of Maui Calm float therapy to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Dr. Justin Feinstein headshot. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, Dr. Justin Feinstein will be the speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. Feinstein is the creator the Maui Calm Project, which will be in Lahaina at the YMCA West Side Resource Center.

The Maui Calm Project is an initiative of the Float Research Collective providing free, clinically-supported float therapy to Maui residents impacted by the 2023 wildfires. Led by Dr. Justin Feinstein, the project uses rapid-deployment float centers to offer a non-invasive treatment for trauma, anxiety and PTSD, aiming to support mental health recovery in the community. This project received a $25,000 Rotary District 5000 Foundation Maui Fires Relief Grant to support facility construction.

Feinstein is an expert on the “neuroscience of fear” who is trailblazing a new path forward for the treatment of anxiety. He received his Ph.D. in clinical neuropsychology from the University of Iowa and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the California Institute of Technology.

The meeting will be held at the YMCA West Side Resource Center, located in the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza. The address is 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina, 96761. Social time will commence at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the meeting. To attend in person, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.