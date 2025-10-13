HCL offers forbearances for federal employees impacted by shutdown

Jeff Gilbreath, executive director, Hawai’i Community Lending. (Courtesy: HCL)

Hawai‘i Community Lending is offering temporary relief to federal workers in Hawai‘i to ensure they do not lose their homes amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The nonprofit mortgage lender announced it is providing temporary forbearance to allow its eligible borrowers to pause loan payments. During the forbearance period, loans will remain in good standing, though interest will continue to accrue. Once payments resume, HCL will extend the loan term so that monthly payments remain unchanged.

HCL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath said the organization has reached out to affected borrowers, informing them they may qualify for the forbearance option.

The lender says that 10 percent of its homeowners are federal employees, meaning that more than 60 families are impacted by the government shutdown. Gilbreath encourages these homeowners to contact HCL immediately. “We stand with our families, and we want to be sure you get the support you deserve from your community,” he said.

“HCL is able to do this because we have the flexibility to make decisions about how our financial institution serves the community,” Gilbreath said. “When crises occur, we are committed to meeting our borrowers where they are at and provide the type of relief all families should expect when a crisis places our people in financial hardship through no fault of their own.”

To apply for a loan forbearance, call HCL at (808) 587-7656, or email servicing@hawaiicommunitylending.com. Applicants will be required to complete a loan modification request form and provide documentation confirming furlough or termination status.

“It is our hope that other financial institutions will also step up during this time of need to extend relief to their borrowers and homeowners,” Gilbreath said.

HCL Moves Ahead with DHHL Grant Program

Along with relief during the federal shutdowns, HCL is collaborating on a new program with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL). Called the Hoʻāmana Program, this $10-million grant program is funded by DHHL and will provide grants up to $30,000 to eligible native Hawaiian homeowners. Homeowners must be at or below 80-percent area median income and reside on Hawaiian Home Lands; be in financial hardship; and need help with past due mortgage, HOA fees, property taxes, water and other utilities.

The Hoʻāmana program opens in January 2026. “We encourage eligible homeowners to sign up on an interest list now so they can apply as soon as the program opens,” said Kahaunani Mahoe-Thoene, HCL servicing director. “Mahalo to DHHL for helping to ensure that our families make it through these difficult times without losing their homes.”

Interested homeowners may sign up to the interest list in order to apply in January: www.hawaiicommunitylending.com/hoamana/.