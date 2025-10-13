Maui Surf Forecast for October 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 12-16 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 01:34 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 10:40 AM HST. Sunrise 6:21 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period northwest (320 degree) swell is currently moving through the islands. Surf along north facing shores is expected to continue to trend upward slightly into this evening, peak tonight into early Tuesday, then begin to decline Tuesday afternoon. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for north facing shores of Maui through Tuesday. North and west shore surf will then drop off Tuesday night through Friday.

Small, medium period south swell energy will continue through the week with minor pulses of longer periods arriving tonight and again on Saturday. East shores will remain small due to light winds, but should begin to increase beginning Wednesday as trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.