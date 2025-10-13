Maui Arts & Entertainment

Paniolo Night returns to Maui Preparatory Academy

October 13, 2025, 4:00 PM HST
A flier features Maui Preparatory Academy’s annual Paniolo Night celebration on Nov. 15. Courtesy image

Maui Preparatory Academy is bringing back its annual Paniolo Night community event from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

The event, which the school is promoting as featuring “Games, Grinds, and Good Times” for all ages, will be held on the Maui Prep campus at 4910 Honoapiʻilani Highway in Nāpili.

Paniolo Night offers a variety of family activities, including carnival games and prizes, a country store, and a petting zoo. Attendees can also participate in the Great Chili Cook-off and try out the dunk tank. The evening will feature “delicious cowboy grub” and unique crafts from local artisans.

Admission is free. Food, drinks and games will be available for purchase.

Maui Preparatory Academy is a preschool through 12th-grade college preparatory school in Napili. The school is dedicated to providing a rigorous and innovative education with a focus on academics, arts and athletics.

