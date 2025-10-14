‘Fins & Frights Night’ returns Oct. 25 at Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will host “Fins & Frights Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, featuring a marine-themed costume contest, trick-or-treating and showings of the “Humpbacks of Hawaiʻi” 3D experience.



Join marine naturalists for educational activities, including making anglerfish hats and digging for shark teeth (with spiders). Keiki are encouraged to dress up as their favorite marine creature. A costume contest will feature prizes in three age categories as well as a family/group category.



“I am so excited for ‘Fins & Frights Night’ — it’s one of my favorite events of the year here at Maui Ocean Center,” said head naturalist Sara Peyton. “The event combines two of my passions: marine life and Halloween.”

Community partners participating in “Fins & Frights Night” include the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center, NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, Stormwater Maui, Pacific Whale Foundation and the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project.



Maui Ocean Treasures gift store will remain open for the event, and refreshments will be available for purchase at Reef Café. The menu includes Molokaʻi Monster Chili Dog, Coffin Rice Bowls and Bloody Red Roasted Beet Salad.



Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for keiki (children ages 4-12), while admission is free for Maui Ocean Center annual members. Last entry is at 8 p.m. Tickets are now available at mauioceancenter.com.

‘Fins & Frights Night’ returns Oct. 25 at Maui Ocean Center