Kamalani reclaims her voice with single ‘What Was I Made For’

October 14, 2025, 11:55 AM HST
Sparky’s Records presents “What Was I Made For,” a personal cover of the Grammy-winning Billie Eilish original, reimagined by Hawai‘i vocalist Kamalani Kawa‘a.

For Kamalani, this song became more than a melody; it became a mirror. During a season marked by emotional struggle and personal loss, she found herself resonating deeply with the lyrics. “The words felt like they were written for me,” she said. “I remembered my second chance at life — and realized I wasn’t just made to sing. I was made to rise. For myself. And for others.”

This release marks a turning point for Kamalani, both as an artist and a survivor, as she reclaims her voice not just as a singer but as a storyteller.

Produced and mixed by Michael Casil, co-produced by Dukie Sparks and Tunez Moananu, and mastered by Ron “Ruff” Boyce, Kamalani’s version of “What Was I Made For” offers a stripped-down, reggae-influenced, and emotionally raw interpretation that adds new depth to the original.

The accompanying music video, directed by Dukie Sparks and Caitlin “Maka” Ka‘ahanui-Kuala, was filmed by Shoot-n-Shoyu and edited by Natasha Sparks, with visuals by Marylane Studio. The video stars Kamalani herself in a cinematic portrayal of inner struggle, healing, and empowerment.

“This is not just a cover song; it’s her declaration. Through vulnerability and artistry, Kamalani transforms ‘What Was I Made For’ into her own anthem of hope, purpose, and second chances,” according to the announcement.

Kamalani’s rendition and official music video is now available on all major streaming platforms and YouTube.

