Maui News

Pāʻia Elementary School campus to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 15

October 14, 2025, 4:33 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed Monday, Sept. 29

Pāʻia Elementary School reopens its campus to students and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The school has been closed to in-person instruction for the past three weeks in the wake of the Holomua brush fire first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area long Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia. One week of the closure was during fall break, and students have been participating in distance learning while the campus was cleaned and tested.

The state Department of Education reports the post brush fire clean-up efforts and environmental testing on campus have been completed. Normal school schedules will resume with in-person learning on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Post a Notice | View All
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 1: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE 2: Request for Dental, Medical, Optometry, and Veterinary Assistance from US Department of Defense

Maui · 3 weeks ago