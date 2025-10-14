Pāʻia Elementary School campus to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 15

Pāʻia Elementary School to remain closed Monday, Sept. 29

Pāʻia Elementary School reopens its campus to students and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The school has been closed to in-person instruction for the past three weeks in the wake of the Holomua brush fire first reported at 1:29 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 in an area long Holomua Road and Baldwin Avenue in Pāʻia. One week of the closure was during fall break, and students have been participating in distance learning while the campus was cleaned and tested.

The state Department of Education reports the post brush fire clean-up efforts and environmental testing on campus have been completed. Normal school schedules will resume with in-person learning on Wednesday.