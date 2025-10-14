Maui News

Public’s assistance sought for location of missing person

October 14, 2025, 4:20 PM HST
Randall Miller of Wailuku, last seen Monday afternoon in near his residence. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of 70-year-old Randall Miller of Wailuku.

Miller was reported missing by concerned family members on Tuesday after he was found to have left his residence sometime prior to 6 a.m. Monday. He was last seen by a neighbor in the area on Hina PoePoe Way in Wailuku around 3 p.m. Monday.

Miller does not have a vehicle, and calls to his cellphone have gone unanswered because it’s turned off.

Miller is Caucasian male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a gray, short-sleeved shirt and gray sweat pants.

Residents who might have information about Miller’s location are encouraged to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-029964.

