Scheduled night work-water service outage in Kīhei Oct. 15-16

October 14, 2025, 12:12 PM HST
Night repair work is planned in Kīhei, resulting in a water service outage from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

The outage will impact 11 hydrants, five condos and five businesses from Sugar Beach Resort (North Kīhei Road) to Uwapo Road (South Kīhei Road) in the Sugar Beach Resort area.

