Maui News
Scheduled night work-water service outage in Kīhei Oct. 15-16
A
A
A
Night repair work is planned in Kīhei, resulting in a water service outage from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
The outage will impact 11 hydrants, five condos and five businesses from Sugar Beach Resort (North Kīhei Road) to Uwapo Road (South Kīhei Road) in the Sugar Beach Resort area.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments