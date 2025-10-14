Scheduled night work-water service outage in Kīhei Oct. 15-16

Night repair work is planned in Kīhei, resulting in a water service outage from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15 to 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

The outage will impact 11 hydrants, five condos and five businesses from Sugar Beach Resort (North Kīhei Road) to Uwapo Road (South Kīhei Road) in the Sugar Beach Resort area.