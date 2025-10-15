DOH alerts public to recall of Meadow Gold half-pint chocolate milk
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health is alerting residents of a recall issued by Meadow Gold Dairy for half-pint sized chocolate milk marked with an Oct. 16, 2025, expiration date. The chocolate milk, made and packaged out of state, is being voluntarily recalled due to potential quality control issues.
Approximately 70,000 units were distributed in Hawai‘i since they were received on Sept. 29, 2025. The half-pint sized chocolate milks are primarily distributed at schools.
The recalled product was distributed statewide, including at schools on Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi. Meadow Gold has provided a list of establishments that received the recalled product. View it here.
Maui locations that received the recalled product include:
- Kamaliʻi Elementary
- Kūlanihākoʻi High School
- Kīhei Elementary
- Kamehameha Schools – Pukalani
- Kilohana Elementary and Intermediate 6-4
- Molokaʻi High and Intermediate School 6-4
- Kualapuʻu School 6-4
- Maui Waena Intermediate
- Hāna High and Elementary
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Kalama Intermediate
- Kahului School 6-4
- Lihikai School
- Makawao Elementary
- Maui High School
- Kula Elementary
- Lakeland Intermediate
- King Kekaulike High
- Baldwin High
- Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School
- Puʻu Kukui Elementary School
- Wailuku Elementary
- ʻĪao Elementary School
- Pukalani Elementary
- Waiheʻe School
Meadow Gold is in the process of contacting all establishments that received the recalled item. This recall applies only to Meadow Gold brand chocolate milk marked “Oct. 16” on the top of the single serving containers at this time.
If you or your child encounters a Meadow Gold chocolate milk product that looks, smells, or tastes unusual, please do not consume it.