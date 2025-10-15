Grants awarded to combat food insecurity among indigenous communities

Participants in the Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke, which is an award-winning Hāna vocational training organization for youth and graduates, many of whom are Native Hawaiian. It is among three local groups to receive grants from the Indigenous Tomorrows Fund. File photo

Two Maui-based organizations and a Honolulu foundation are set to receive a boost in their efforts to combat food insecurity, after being named as grantees of the newly launched Indigenous Tomorrows Fund.

The fund, a collaborative effort among Native Americans in Philanthropy, Newman’s Own Foundation and Novo Nordisk, is awarding $720,000 to tackle food insecurity in tribal communities nationwide.

What makes this initiative particularly unique is the significant role Indigenous youth played in shaping the criteria, focus areas and final award selections. The fund aims to give young Indigenous leaders a “front seat” in solving issues within their communities.

The Hawaii organizations receiving the grants are:

Kumukahi Ke Aloha (Maui)

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Building Program (Maui)

Partners in Development Foundation (Honolulu)

Kumukahi Ke Aloha: Living Authentically With Aloha

Kumukahi Ke Aloha on Maui is being recognized for its unique philosophy of Hawaiian Soulfulness, which it defines as the practice of LAWA: Live Authentically With Aloha. The organization draws on the Hawaiian word “lawa,” meaning enough, sufficient and balanced, to guide its mission of service, healing, and uplifting others.

“Through Hawaiian Soulfulness, we nourish communities one person at a time—with purpose, love, and integrity,” the organization states. The grant will support their efforts to provide intentional, culturally grounded care to meet community needs.

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke: Building Leaders in Hāna

Located in the isolated community of Hāna on East Maui, the Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Building Program is an award-winning vocational training organization for youth and graduates, many of whom are Native Hawaiian.

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke integrates academic subjects with real-life, hands-on application. Their student projects meet tangible community needs, fostering principles of self-sustenance, community relationship, and cultural connection. The organization’s goal is to create “caretakers of our future, leaders of our island.”

Partners in Development Foundation: Ancestral Wisdom in Honolulu

The Partners in Development Foundation, based in Honolulu, empowers families by drawing on “ʻike kupuna,” or ancestral wisdom and knowledge, to address current challenges in Hawaiʻi.

Since 1997, the foundation has served young keiki, their caregivers, and economically vulnerable youth and families to overcome systematic disparities. The foundation focuses on time-tested values and practices to honor their kuleana (responsibility) for people and place, fostering self-resiliency and healthy, secure communities.

The grants awarded to these three Hawaiian organizations underscore the vital, youth-informed approach the Indigenous Tomorrows Fund is taking to support culturally grounded solutions for food security and community well-being across the islands.