Junior tennis tournament results announced

Junior tennis players celebrate after competing this past weekend in the two-day Royal Lahaina Fall Junior Open at the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch. Courtesy photos

Junior tennis players from across the Hawaiian Islands came together this past weekend for the Royal Lahaina Fall Junior Open at the Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch. The two-day tournament featured exciting matches, strong competition, and great displays of sportsmanship, tournament officials reported.

The event was hosted by USTA’s Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch with volunteer support from Wailuku Junior Tennis Club families. The event was a Maui County–sponsored program.

Tournament results:

Boys 14U-Group 1: Gabriel Langlois, first; Alexander Keenan, second; Tylor Meguro, third.

Boys 14U-Group 2: Gunnar Ki‘ili, first; Aaron Keenan, second; Kaniau Jokiel, third.

Girls 14U-Singles: Su Ae Enriques, first; Makena Keller, second; Zoey Kennedy, third.

Boys 16U-Group 1: Peter Lopez, first; August Ki‘ili, second; Dillon Keller, third.

Boys 16U-Group 2: Noah Falit, first; Luke Bonham, second; Connor Watson, third.

Boys 18U-Singles: Tyler Thomas, first; Akamai Lapus, second; Jeremiah Layugan, third.

Boys 14U-Doubles: Gabriel Langlois & Ethan Yamashita, first; Felix Eisenberg & Tylor Meguro, second; Kaniau Jokiel & Gunnar Ki‘ili, third.

Girls 14U-Doubles: Makena Keller & Zoey Michelle Kennedy, first; Grace Cherry & Minori Hironaka, second; Olivia Carter & Su Ae Enriques, third.

Boys 16U-Doubles: Peter Lopez & Noah Falit, first; Dillon Keller & Jai Kuraoka, second; Connor Watson & Max Watson, third.

The weekend highlighted the talent and dedication of Hawai‘i’s young tennis players, many of whom train year-round to compete in US Tennis Association events.