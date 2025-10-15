Maui Business

Kū Wāhine Mākeke to empower Maui’s women entrepreneurs at New Hilton Hampton Inn

October 15, 2025, 10:21 AM HST
Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

Maui’s newest hotel, the Hilton Hampton Inn Maui, is opening its doors to the community for its inaugural locally hosted event, the Kū Wāhine Mākeke, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15.

More than just a marketplace, the event is designed to be a platform for wāhine-owned businesses, providing them with a space to showcase their products, connect with customers, and grow their ventures.

The open-air market, which is free and open to the public, will be packed with local pop-up shops, keiki activities, giveaways and live entertainment. For kamaʻāina looking for a bite, The Palms Bar & Bites, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, will offer a 10% kamaʻāina discount during the event.

The Kū Wāhine Mākeke is the creation of Courtney Hoopii, founder of Zane Consulting and the Kū Wāhine Coalition. The coalition is dedicated to building a supportive network where women entrepreneurs can connect, learn, and thrive.

“This mākeke is more than a market, it’s a reflection of my heart,” Hoopii shared. “I want to see women rise, not just in business, but in life. When we lead with purpose, we strengthen our families, our community, and the generations that follow.”

The mission of the Kū Wāhine Coalition is “to build stronger women, stronger faith, and stronger futures by fostering a community rooted in collaboration, courage, and calling.” The Mākeke serves as a visible expression of this commitment.

Vendor applications now open

Wāhine-owned businesses are being sought to participate as vendors. Applications are open to a wide range of entrepreneurs, including artisans, crafters, designers and service-based businesses across Maui. Space is limited, and early applications are encouraged.

Event Details:

  • What: Kū Wāhine Mākeke
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Where: Hampton Inn & Suites Maui North Shore, 130 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului
  • Features: Local wāhine vendors, live music, keiki activities, giveaways and a 10% kamaʻāina discount at The Palms Bar & Bites.

To apply to be a vendor, wāhine entrepreneurs can complete the official Vendor Application Form online.

For more event updates and to learn more about the coalition, follow @kuwahineco on Instagram.

