Maui Pineapple Store Launches New Aloha Collection Collaboration

Maui Pineapple Store has collaborated with Aloha Collection to launch two limited-edition pineapple print bags.

Made with Aloha Collection’s signature Splash-Proof material, these lightweight, easy-to-clean bags are versatile for the beach, travel or everyday use.

This collaboration includes the Small Pouch (8” w x 6.5” h) in black with a white pineapple design. The Small Pouch is great for storing wet swimsuits or toiletries and can also be used as a small clutch. Priced at $34, the Small Pouch makes the perfect gift for Maui Gold Pineapple® and Aloha Collection lovers.

The collaboration also includes Aloha Collection’s iconic Day Tripper tote (9” w x 14.5” h). Priced at $72, the white bag with black pineapple design makes this tote the most versatile accessory for a productive day of running errands or heading to the beach.

“You can even throw your Small Pouch into your Day Tripper tote to hold all your essentials and show off your matching set,” according to the announcement.

“This is one of our most highly anticipated collaborations to date,” said Mary Britton, chief operating officer of Hawaiʻi Farm Project. “We’re excited for pineapple lovers to get their hands on these bags and support Maui Pineapple Store and Aloha Collection.”

The exclusive collaboration is available at Maui Pineapple Store in Hāli‘imaile on Maui and online at www.mauipineapplestore.com.