Maui Planning Commission backs higher Lahaina building limit, parking reform

Workers survey a property in Lahaina as part of the rebuilding of Lahaina’s fire-devastated community. On Tuesday, the Maui Planning Commission recommended approval of a bill that would increase allowable building heights to increase from 30 to 35 feet. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

The Maui Planning Commission voted Tuesday to recommend that the Maui County Council approve a bill that would increase the maximum allowable building heights for new construction in the post-disaster Lahaina National Historic Landmark District from 30 to 35 feet.

The measure, proposed by the Department of Planning, aims to provide greater flexibility in the rebuilding of fire-devastated Lahaina. The old 30-foot limit has complicated plans for projects such as the state-sponsored, 200-unit Front Street Apartments, a workforce housing effort designed at 32 feet tall. Adhering to the stricter cap would sacrifice housing density and opportunities for local families, according to the Planning Department.

The commission recommended that the County Council adopt the bill as submitted, which revises the West Maui Community Plan’s design policies for Lahaina town. This proposed 35-foot maximum would apply across the National Historic Landmark District, though lower caps, such as the 30-foot limit for single-family homes and duplexes in residential zones, would remain where zoning specifies. The new ordinance aligns with existing historic district zoning, which allows up to two stories or 35 feet, with the exception of single-family dwellings and duplexes.

The bill includes exceptions for public and quasi-public structures destroyed in the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. These structures, which include historic and religious facilities such as Waiola Church, Hale Aloha, Lahaina Hongwanji Church, and the historic Lahaina Courthouse, would be allowed to rebuild to their previously approved heights, even if that exceeds the new 35-foot maximum.

The commission also recommended that the Council include specific language from the Maui County Code allowing certain essential building components to extend an additional 10 feet above the building’s maximum height. These items include elevator shafts, vent pipes, fans, stairway shafts, cellular or other antennae and equipment for small-scale energy systems.

The Maui County Cultural Resources Commission had previously reviewed the revised bill, providing input on concerns over view planes and the potential for “monster homes.” That commission unanimously recommended approval, noting the new limit would not apply to single-family homes and would minimize the potential proliferation of taller structures.

Residential parking requirements

In separate action, the commission recommended approval of a bill that would amend Maui County’s residential parking requirements. The proposed change would shift the minimum parking requirement for dwelling units from a calculation based on the structure’s size to a requirement based on the number of bedrooms.

An additional amendment addresses nonconforming parking and loading related to nonconforming structures that add bedrooms, requiring additional parking spaces for any future increase in bedrooms.

The commission’s comments on the residential parking bill encouraged multi-modal transportation options to reduce vehicle dependence and explored roadway design changes and on-street parking restrictions to enhance safety for residents and emergency vehicles by reducing the number of vehicles parked on county streets that cannot safely accommodate street parking. The commission also encouraged the use of more permeable surfaces in the residential district to manage stormwater runoff.

The bills and the commission’s recommendations move on to the Maui County Council for further consideration and a final vote.