Maui Police Department introduces new apprehension K-9s

Maka Ihe (left) and Kū Makani (right).

The Maui Police Department introduces its newest members to its K-9 Unit, effective immediately, apprehension K-9s Maka Ihe and Kū Makani. Trained to serve as critical, less-lethal tools for de-escalating dangerous encounters and safely apprehending suspects, the new K-9s will provide the department with an additional option for resolving high-risk incidents, such as locating armed or concealed individuals, reducing the need for lethal force, and minimizing potential harm to both officers and the public.

Both Belgian Malinois, Maka Ihe and Kū Makani, aged 27 and 20 months respectively, were born in Hungary and completed an intensive seven-week training program alongside their handlers at Gold Coast K-9 in Moorpark, California.

Certified in apprehension, narcotics detection, and explosives detection, these K-9s are a first of their kind in Maui County history. They were chosen for their outstanding temperament, drive, and intelligence, which are crucial for police K-9 work, providing the department with a new, less-lethal tool to help officers safely manage situations that might otherwise pose greater risk.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The implementation of apprehension K-9s strengthens our ability to respond effectively to high-risk situations and represents a significant step forward in our commitment to using de-escalation tactics and modern policing strategies,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “We prioritize the safety of the public, our officers, and suspects alike. These K-9s will be deployed in situations where their presence can encourage a suspect’s surrender, bringing a swift and safer resolution to a volatile situation.”

With the addition of these highly trained K-9s, the Maui Police Department strengthens its specialized capabilities to ensure the safety and security of everyone within our community.

When not working, K-9 Maka Ihe enjoys hiking, mingling with the farm animals at home, and lounging in the house with his family. K-9 Kū Makani enjoys playing with his canine siblings and loves playing fetch and going on walks.