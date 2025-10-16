Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|10-14
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Moderate, long period NW swell maintains near to above average surf along N and W facing shores through the end of the week. A brief moderate, long period NNW swell advances through the area on Friday in maintenance of elevated surf and then tapers off Saturday. Surf along N and W shores then trends down through the weekend. A hurricane force low is forecast to develop east of Japan later today and could bring another round of moderate, long period northwest swell early next week. A series of small, medium to long period south to southwest swells filter into the area into the weekend, keeping S shores from going flat. Short period surf along E shores picks up today into the weekend as trades strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com