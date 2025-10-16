Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2025

October 16, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:23 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:52 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:25 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Moderate, long period NW swell maintains near to above average surf along N and W facing shores through the end of the week. A brief moderate, long period NNW swell advances through the area on Friday in maintenance of elevated surf and then tapers off Saturday. Surf along N and W shores then trends down through the weekend. A hurricane force low is forecast to develop east of Japan later today and could bring another round of moderate, long period northwest swell early next week. A series of small, medium to long period south to southwest swells filter into the area into the weekend, keeping S shores from going flat. Short period surf along E shores picks up today into the weekend as trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




