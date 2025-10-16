Maui Surf Forecast for October 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 8-12 10-14 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:44 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:23 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:52 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate, long period NW swell maintains near to above average surf along N and W facing shores through the end of the week. A brief moderate, long period NNW swell advances through the area on Friday in maintenance of elevated surf and then tapers off Saturday. Surf along N and W shores then trends down through the weekend. A hurricane force low is forecast to develop east of Japan later today and could bring another round of moderate, long period northwest swell early next week. A series of small, medium to long period south to southwest swells filter into the area into the weekend, keeping S shores from going flat. Short period surf along E shores picks up today into the weekend as trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

