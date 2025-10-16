UH Maui College culinary arts program hosts its first-ever Cake Picnic, Oct. 25

UHMC Cake Picnic.

Do you love to make and decorate cakes? Do you need an excuse to make that

cake you’ve been obsessed with on Instagram? Do you want to meet others on Maui

who are just like you?

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Pastry Chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield will help set the stage for cake enthusiasts bring their visions to reality.

“We’re taking entries for Maui’s first-ever Cake Picnic,” said Stanchfield. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 25 in The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant in the Pā‘ina Building on UHMC’s Kahului Campus.

“Participants will bake and decorate a cake at home and bring it to the picnic to share. Once the party begins and all of the cakes are on display, everyone will get a large box to fill with cake slices to sample,” said Stanchfield.

Participants will also vote in categories like best cake display, best taste and crowd favorite. There will also be prizes.

Contact Stanchfield at hannahns@hawaii.edu to be added to the participants list and for more information. Space is limited and reservations are required.

