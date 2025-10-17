Japan Day set for Oct. 30

Japan Day. PC: Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi

Approximately 180 students from Maui, Hawaiʻi and Oʻahu will converge at a single undisclosed location for celebration of Fall 2025 Japan Day, the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi announced. Attendance at the event is by invitation only.

The half-day event is a lively celebration of Japan’s rich culture and heritage. Volunteer experts are brought together for an exploration of traditional Japanese arts and culture.

Japan Day helps to reinforce school curricula through hands-on activities in traditional Japanese arts and culture, including bon dance, calligraphy, hanafuda (Japanese playing cards), ikebana (flower arrangement), karate, yukata-wearing, soroban (Japanese abacus), and tea ceremony.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following the morning program, the students from the Neighbor Island schools will learn about Japanese immigrant history first hand through a private gallery tour.

At Japan Day, 40 Neighbor Island students from H.P. Baldwin High School, King Kekaulike High School and Makua Lani Christian Academy will be in attendance along with approximately 140 Oʻahu students from Castle High School, Kailua High School, Le Jardin Academy and Washington Middle School.

Held twice a year, Japan Day is the society’s longest running Japanese cultural program that is offered free to Hawaiʻi schools. Since its inception in 1993, more than 8,500 students from 70 different public and private high schools have participated in this educational event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with the mission of promoting understanding and friendship between the peoples of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawaiʻi. The society is committed to education and conducts six school programs from kindergarten to grade 12 at little to no cost for Hawaiʻi’s students.