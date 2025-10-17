Kamaliʻi Elementary School teachers earn national acclaim for place-based math

PC: Kamali‘i Elementary School

Kamaliʻi Elementary School has received national recognition for its innovative, place-based approach to mathematics instruction after a team of its teacher leaders delivered a highly successful presentation at the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) Annual Meeting in Atlanta today.

The school’s pioneering work, which connects math to students’ local environment and lived experiences, is also featured in a prominent new educational book, cementing the small Maui school’s reputation as a leader in elementary math education.

At Kamaliʻi Elementary, students explore math through many ways throughout the school day including Counting Collections and Mathematizing Children’s Literature—two approaches that merge storytelling, inquiry, and hands-on exploration. Students collect and count meaningful items from their island lives—such as shells, seeds, and sea glass—then record, organize, and explain their thinking. Through these experiences, they are building deep mathematical understanding while strengthening cultural identity, belonging, and connection to place.

Curriculum Coordinator Kacie Seitz, RTI Coordinator Erin Nuese, and math consultant Judy Keeny presented the session, “From Counting to Community: Empowering Learners With Counting Collections and Place-Based Practices,” to a capacity crowd of educators. The presentation, including contributions from Math Coach Merarie Carrasquilla, showcased how connecting the “Counting Collections” strategy to students’ own community makes learning more relevant and powerful, fostering a deeper connection to both mathematics and culture.

The response from national educators was immediate and overwhelmingly positive, affirming the importance and impact of Kamaliʻi’s instructional methods.

“We had an enormous turnout, and it was incredible! To see our students and staff recognized as part of huge contributions in mathematics at a national level is humbling,” said Kacie Seitz. “Seeing our students represented on an international level means everything. I cannot wait to get back to school to do the work that we love.”

The team’s presentation shared classroom videos, student-created representations, and reflections that demonstrated how Maui’s children are redefining what it means to do and see mathematics. These young learners are not only mastering foundational skills but also showing that math can be a vehicle for healing, storytelling, and community connection.

“Students’ voices, drawings, and ideas are being seen and heard by educators around the country,” said Seitz. “Their work shows that mathematics is alive, human, and connected to their experiences and environment.”

Adding to the accolades, the school’s work is also featured in the newly released 2025 book, Intentional Talk: How to Structure and Lead Productive Mathematical Discussions, by authors Elham Kazemi and Allison Hintz.

This national achievement is the result of a multi-year dedication to excellence in mathematics at Kamaliʻi Elementary. Since the 2021-22 school year, the entire staff has engaged in intensive math coaching with consultant Judy Keeny. The school has also fostered a strong partnership with author Dr. Allison Hintz, who has visited the campus since 2022 to provide professional development and observe instruction, further positioning Kamaliʻi Elementary at the forefront of current math instructional practices.