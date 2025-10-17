Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 8-12 7-10 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:53 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 12:56 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:45 PM HST. Sunrise 6:22 AM HST. Sunset 6:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Two moderate, long-period NW and NNW swells moving through the waters will keep surf heights elevated along N and W facing shores through Saturday. Surf along N and W facing shores will slowly trend down on Sunday. A hurricane force low E of Japan will bring another round of moderate, long-period NW (330 deg) swell into the islands towards the middle of next week building surf heights along N and W facing shores. This next long-period swell may possibly reach low-end High Surf Advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday.

A series of small, medium- to long-period S to SW swells will continue to filter into the area through the weekend keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Short-period surf along E facing shores increases slightly on Saturday due to the stronger trades, then trends down slightly Sunday through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.