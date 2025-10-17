Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-14
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|West Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Two moderate, long-period NW and NNW swells moving through the waters will keep surf heights elevated along N and W facing shores through Saturday. Surf along N and W facing shores will slowly trend down on Sunday. A hurricane force low E of Japan will bring another round of moderate, long-period NW (330 deg) swell into the islands towards the middle of next week building surf heights along N and W facing shores. This next long-period swell may possibly reach low-end High Surf Advisory levels Wednesday into Thursday.
A series of small, medium- to long-period S to SW swells will continue to filter into the area through the weekend keeping surf along S facing shores from going flat. Short-period surf along E facing shores increases slightly on Saturday due to the stronger trades, then trends down slightly Sunday through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com